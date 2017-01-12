IT’S OFFICIALLY CHRISTMAS SEASON!
HARLAN -- Beautiful weather greeted hundreds who turned out Saturday, Nov. 25 for the annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony in downtown Harlan. Participants got a chance to visit with Santa Claus, check out the downtown lights and climb on trains. Refreshments were provided by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95