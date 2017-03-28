IT’S SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK

Shelby County Emergency Preparedness partners will participate in a county-wide tornado drill to be held on Wednesday, March 29 from 10-11 a.m. Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Public Health and Myrtue Medical Center encourage everyone to take this opportunity to prepare, plan, and protect their loved ones from the effects of severe spring weather.

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 27-31, as declared by the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service.

Severe Weather Awareness Week is an annual event to remind Iowans that severe weather is part of living in Iowa, and that understanding the risks and how to respond to them can save lives.

The National Weather Service and Iowa Homeland Security are promoting weather safety information daily this week, including topics such as flash flooding, warning reception, tornados, thunderstorms and family preparedness.

- Sign up to receive tornado warnings directly to your home phone or cell phone.

- Go to www.shelbycountyema.com and follow the Alert Iowa links. Call 755-5160 with questions or for help.