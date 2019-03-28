IT’S SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK

COUNTY – Shelby County Emergency Preparedness partners will participate in a county-wide tornado drill to be held on Wednesday, March 27 from 10-10:30 a.m. Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Public Health and Myrtue Medical Center encourage everyone to take this opportunity to prepare, plan, and protect their loved ones from the effects of severe spring weather.

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 25-29, as declared by the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service.

Severe Weather Awareness Week is an annual event to remind Iowans that severe weather is part of living in Iowa, and that understanding the risks and how to respond to them can save lives.

The National Weather Service and Iowa Homeland Security are promoting weather safety information daily this week, including topics such as flash flooding, warning reception, tornados, thunderstorms and family preparedness.

The week’s activities are highlighted by the Wednesday tornado drill, with a tornado watch issued at 10 a.m., a tornado warning at 10:15 a.m. and an all clear given at 10:30 a.m., all over NOAA weather radio. No all clear siren will sound. Backup dates are March 28 and March 29.

