It’s a Superheroes Harvest Fest!
HARLAN – The 19th-annual Harvest Fest celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 complete with something for the whole family, from a parade and kids’s events to a street market, craft fair and petting zoo!
Event organizer Lori Christensen with the Harlan Newspapers said Harvest Fest has continued to grow over the years, and will be held rain, shine or even snow!
“The Harvest Fest committee is pleased to bring you Harlan Harvest Fest for the 19th year with the theme of Superheroes,” said Christensen. “The support of many local and county businesses help make this family friendly event possible.
