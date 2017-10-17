It’s time to get your flu vaccine

COUNTY -- Protect yourself, your family and community this season with an annual flu vaccine for everyone in your family who is 6 months and older.

This fall, Myrtue Medical Center’s Department of Public Health is partnering with the Iowa Immunization Coalition to host an Ayzlee’s Flu Clinic in Harlan.

This clinic will be held on October 13 from 4-7 p.m. at the Community Health Building at 2712 12th Street. The goal is to protect all residents from complications related to influenza by increasing influenza immunization rates in Shelby County.

Influenza remains a top 10 leading cause of death in Iowa, yet can be prevented by receiving yearly flu vaccine. Some people are at higher risk for complications of influenza which makes receiving the vaccine very important. People at higher risk include:

- Pregnant women

- Children, particularly those younger than 2 years of age

- Adults age 65 and older

- People who have certain medical conditions like asthma, high blood pressure, cancer, diabetes and lung diseases.

Individuals with these risk factors are protected when they receive the flu vaccine and also when those around them are immunized. Additionally, infants under six months of age are not old enough to receive the flu vaccine.

