IWCC bond issue passes
ults from the Iowa Western Community College bond issue shows the referendum gained 63.5 percent voter approval across southwest Iowa in Tuesday’s vote.
The measure asked voters if IWCC could issue $14.5 million in school bonds for security and safety measures at the Council Bluffs campus as well as satellite facilities in other southwest Iowa communities, including Shelby County.
Shelby County voters gave the issue 69.2 percent approval. Other county “yes” votes included Cass County, 58.6 percent; Fremont County, 58.6 percent; Harrison County, 46.2 percent; Mills County, 64.4 percent; Page County, 61.8 percent; and Pottawattamie County, 70.2 percent.
