IWCC bond issue vote Dec. 11

REGIONAL – Shelby County voters will be able to cast ballots Tuesday, Dec. 11 in a bond referendum being proposed by Iowa Western Community College, with proceeds used to finance replacement of the steam heating system on the Council Bluffs campus.

The $11.5 million bond issue will be held in the counties the college serves which include Adair, Adams, Audubon, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at regular polling places.