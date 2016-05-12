IWCC bond would fund security updates

REGIONAL – Voters in Shelby County and the surrounding area will head to the polls Tuesday, Dec. 6 to cast ballots on a bond issue proposal floated by Iowa Western Community College, with proceeds to be used for increased security at IWCC campuses.

Shelby County voters can cast ballots in the supervisor’s board room in the courthouse basement in Harlan. Polls will be open from noon-8 p.m.

The public measure asks voters in Cass, Adair, Adams, Audubon, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties to approve the referendum.