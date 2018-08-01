Home / Home

Jacobsen garners $24,385 increase from Myrtue Board

Mon, 01/08/2018 - 1:02pm admin
Also received $10,280 bonus for meeting 2017 goals --

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center CEO Barry Jacobsen was awarded by the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees a three-year renewal on his annual contract which included an 11.86 percent base salary increase to $230,000.
    In addition in 2017, as part of Jacobsen’s incentive package, he received a $10,280 bonus for meeting his 2017 goals.
    Following a recommendation by the compensation committee, the board of trustees voted to award Jacobsen the increase effective January 1, 2018, at its late December board meeting. Last year Jacobsen received a 2.5 percent raise to $205,615 in a year that saw fiscal challenges dampen the Medical Center’s bottom line.
20 year veteran at Myrtue
    Jacobsen, a 20-year veteran of Myrtue, joined in 1997 as its chief financial officer and was named chief executive officer replacing Mark Woodring in 2009. His training/certifications includes a Masters in Healthcare Administration, Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional.
 

