Jacobsen garners $24,385 increase from Myrtue Board
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center CEO Barry Jacobsen was awarded by the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees a three-year renewal on his annual contract which included an 11.86 percent base salary increase to $230,000.
In addition in 2017, as part of Jacobsen’s incentive package, he received a $10,280 bonus for meeting his 2017 goals.
Following a recommendation by the compensation committee, the board of trustees voted to award Jacobsen the increase effective January 1, 2018, at its late December board meeting. Last year Jacobsen received a 2.5 percent raise to $205,615 in a year that saw fiscal challenges dampen the Medical Center’s bottom line.
20 year veteran at Myrtue
Jacobsen, a 20-year veteran of Myrtue, joined in 1997 as its chief financial officer and was named chief executive officer replacing Mark Woodring in 2009. His training/certifications includes a Masters in Healthcare Administration, Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95