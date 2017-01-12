JAMMIN’ WITH JIMMY

SHELBY – Former Shelby resident Alicia Rau of New York City played her trumpet at the TD Garden in Boston Nov. 18 along with some celebrity special guests. Jimmy Fallon, John Mayer, Denis Leary, and Leary’s band, The Enablers, were among those who performed in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 20,000 people.

Featuring some of the biggest names in comedy, “Comics Come Home” is in its 23rd year, helping raise money for the Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care. While the comedians performed, Alicia and several of the band members, plus Jimmy Fallon and his father, sat together off-stage to watch their skits.

Leary’s band (including Alicia) was the host band for the night’s lineup. Fallon was the final act, which included his popular lip-sync battle with Leary. The show ended with a live rendition of Walk This Way with Fallon, Leary and his band, and John Mayer (a planned surprise guest). In order to keep Mayer’s appearance a secret from Fallon, the band did two separate sound checks—one with Mayer (without Fallon knowing) and then one with Fallon (after Mayer was out of sight). The surprise was a success.