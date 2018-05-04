Jazz Experience, Jazz Ensemble qualify for IJC

HARLAN -- If there was any question as to whether Harlan Community’s jazz program has set the Iowa bar for high school jazz music groups, look no further than who was selected for this year’s Class 3A All-State Jazz Band.

Of the 21 band members announced in mid-March, nine of those come from HCHS. Emma Krehbiel, Gabe Madson, Sam Heileson, Fidel Martinez-Greer, Ben Rihner, Drew Voge, Jennifer Weisenborn, Fay Porter and Jack Klitgaard will perform in May at the Iowa Bandmasters Association with the All-State Jazz Band.

Couple that with the fact that the Harlan Jazz Experience is the defending Class 3A champion, has eight state titles, 11 runners-up, eight third places and a fourth-place finish, and has placed in the trophy class (top eight) since the Iowa Jazz Championships has begun. That’s an impressive resume.

So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that for the first time in school history, Harlan Community will be sending two bands to the Iowa Jazz Championships on Thursday, April 5 in Ames. Both the Harlan Jazz Experience and Harlan Jazz Ensemble have qualified for the elite music contest that showcases Iowa’s top jazz bands.

