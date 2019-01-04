Jazz Experience Ready for IJC

The Harlan Jazz Experience has qualified for the Iowa Jazz Championships (IJC) Tuesday, April 2 and will take the stage at 1:15 p.m. with hopes of repeating as Class 3A state champions.

IJC is one of the largest co-ed high school events in Iowa, showcasing 60 of the best jazz ensembles in the state. It’s held each year in Ames on the campus of Iowa State University and features 15 bands across four classifications. Each band competes in a daytime preliminary competition, and the top two bands from each class perform in an evening finals program.

IJC was founded more than 40 years ago by Iowa jazz educators.

The Harlan jazz program traditionally has been one of the best in Iowa earning state titles and runners-up trophies dating back to the early 1990s. Under the current direction of Ryan Meyer, who is in his seventh year, the jazz experience has won three state titles, two runners-up and had one third-place showing.

He said he has enjoyed this year’s group and seeing the kids grow throughout the year. “We have many new faces in the band and it has been rewarding seeing them step in and take ownership of their role in the band,” Meyer said. “It is rewarding seeing how the kids in the band support one another. They love seeing each other succeed and they are all supportive of the individual successes that they have.”

The contest set this year is Milton’s Blues by Kim Park, arranged by Ray Phillippe; Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most, arranged by Frank Mantooth; Never No Lament (Don’t Get Around Much Anymore) by Duke Ellington; and Blue Miles by Chick Corea, arranged by Bob Washut.

