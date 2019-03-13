Jazz Experience selected for IJC; bands perform well at Hoover

HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools jazz groups competed well at the Hoover Jazz Festival last weekend, taking home first and third place honors in the Class 3A high school division, and second and fourth place finishes in the middle school division.

The Harlan Jazz Experience took first place and Harlan Jazz Ensemble third place. Jazz Ensemble members earning solo awards included Taryn Viereck, Evan Finken, Mallory Mulligan and Griffin Schleimer.

Solo awards for the Jazz Experience were earned by Jack Petersen, Devin Kearney, Ben Rihner, Emma Krehbiel, Lindsey Metzger, Spencer Dozler, and Jack Klitgaard.

