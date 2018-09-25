JJ Jensen renovations get council approval

HARLAN – Improvements at JJ Jensen Park in Harlan received approval by the Harlan City Council this week, and some concrete work could begin this fall.

The council voted unanimously to approve the low bid from Hal, Cal Inc. dba Leinen Construction to complete the project, which includes a little league restroom, baseball press box, bleacher concrete, new bleachers and baseball/softball backstop and netting.

Total cost for the construction part of the project will be $231,937, and together with $34,995 in engineering fees, total cost of the project will be $266,932.

The project is being funded by general obligation bond monies received by the city as part of a bond issue earlier this year. The city has $268,000 from bond proceeds available for this phase of the park project.

Two other companies also bid on portion of the project, but not the entire project. Those included Badding Construction, Carroll, who bid for all but the backstop/netting portion of the project, and Iowa Direct Equipment, Cedar Falls, who only bid the bleacher portion of the contract.

This is Phase I of the JJ Jensen project.

