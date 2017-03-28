Johannsen named top FFA Student; earns annual DeKalb award
HARLAN -- Aaron Johannsen, a senior at Harlan Community High School, was recently presented the school’s highest agricultural honor, the DeKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award, sponsored by Monsanto Company.
Johannsen, the son of the late Chris Johannsen, Kim Johannsen and Jaci Slama of Harlan, received the award for excellence in academics, leadership and agricultural work experience.
