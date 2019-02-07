Johnson named interim HCS superintendent

HARLAN – Lynn Johnson has been hired to serve the Harlan Community School District as interim superintendent for the 2019-20 school year.

School officials said Johnson was identified as the right choice to lead the district after hearing feedback from a mixed interview team, tour guides and full consideration of the candidates’ experience and qualifications.

The board voted 6-0 Monday, June 24 (Amy Rueschenberg, Jessica Anderson, Monte Schechinger, Joni Larsen, Al Hazelton and Tarah Devlin-Lawler ayes; Seth Piro absent) to approve the interim contract, pending Iowa superintendent license.

