Jones new superintendent at AHSTW effective July 1

AVOCA – Darin Jones, currently the elementary principal at Montezuma CSD in Montezuma, has been named the new superintendent of schools at AHSTW, replacing Jesse Ulrich who has taken the superintendent’s position at Fort Dodge.

The AHSTW Board of Directors announced Jones’ hiring this week, and he will begin his duties officially on July 1.

The announcement comes following an interview process involving approximately 60 members of the AHSTW School District including students, support staff, teaching staff, administrators, community members, parents and the board.

Bryan Simonsen, president of the AHSTW Board, said, “With an understanding of rural school challenges Mr. Jones demonstrated with passion during the day-long interview process a sincere desire to listen and involve students, staff and community to move the AHSTW Community School District to the next level.

