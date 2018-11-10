Jones resigns from HMU Bd.; says Weber contract not being enforced

HARLAN -- Mike Jones has resigned from the Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees effective September 28, citing his waning support for a board he has served on for 10 years in not enforcing the contract of CEO Ken Weber.

In addition, Jones called out communications director Jim Gedwillo as someone he is seeing as not understanding the scope of frustration felt by HMU customers regarding cable and internet outages and poor performance of the mail services.

Customers have been lost because of it, Jones said.

The Harlan City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday, Oct. 2 accepting the resignation, and will be looking for a replacement during the next few weeks to serve out the remainder of Jones’s term.

