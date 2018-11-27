Julefest in the Danish Villages

ELK HORN—2018 is the 40th anniversary of the Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton, Iowa’s Christmas celebration called Julefest, which will be held on November 23-24.

The important elements of a Danish Christmas – good food, warm hospitality, flickering candles and other decorations – will all be a part of this Friday and Saturday event. There are unique shops, specialty stores, a winery, museums, Christmas exhibits and three craft fairs for early holiday shopping, as well as food establishments serving pastries, breads, candies, and Danish specialties.

There are more than 18 locations offering exquisite one-of-a-kind gifts and delicious foods. In addition, there are a variety of vendors at the old lumberyard location. Watch out for all the live entertainment on the streets of the Danish Villages.

Again this year, The Annual Naughty or Nisse 5k Polar Run will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. and running from the Little Mermaid in Kimballton to the Danish Windmill in Elk Horn. Runners will be dressed up in Nisse (Elf) Costumes, ugly sweaters, or other silly costumes of their choice for chances to win prizes.

Don’t miss Santa Claus roaming around the Danish Villages as well.