Julefest in the Danish Villages 2016

ELK HORN—2016 marks the 38th anniversary of the Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton, Iowa’s Christmas celebration called Julefest 2016 on Friday-Saturday, Nov. 25-26.

The important elements of a Danish Christmas – good food, warm hospitality, flickering candles and other decorations – will all be a part of this weekend. There are unique shops, specialty stores, a winery, museums, Christmas exhibits and craft fairs for early holiday shopping, as well as food establishments serving pastries, breads, candies, Danish open faced sandwiches and some Danish specialties. There are more than 15 locations offering exquisite one-of-a-kind gifts. Watch for all the live entertainment on the streets of the Danish Villages.

Again this year, The Annual Naughty or Nisse 5k Polar Run will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. and running from the Little Mermaid in Kimballton to the Danish Windmill in Elk Horn. Runners will be dressed up in Nisse (elf) costumes, ugly sweaters, or other silly costumes of their choice for chances to win prizes.

Don’t miss Santa Claus roaming around the Danish Villages as well.