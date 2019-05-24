Julene Marre Holseid, 61

Julene Marre Holseid of West Des Moines passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Taylor Hospice House. A Celebration of life was held on May 22nd at Cherry Glen Campground Shelter 6, 4338 North West 94th Place, Ankeny, Iowa 50021 from 4PM to 7PM. Acknowledgments were held at 5PM.

Survivors include her children Richard (Amie) Christensen, Justin Hoover, Ashley Holseid, Tiffany (Jeff) Jeglum, and Matthew Holseid; three grandchildren; mother Beverly Christensen; sisters Dalene (Bob) Norgaard, Charlene (Daniel) Butler, and Marcalene (Todd) Davis.

