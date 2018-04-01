K-9 ON DUTY SOON

COUNTY – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s fundraising efforts to raise monies for the purchase of a K9 officer to serve the county have been successful. Hopes are the dog can be on duty in the first quarter of 2018, and plans are to fundraise to support a second K-9 unit in the future.

Sheriff Neil Gross said fundraising initially began in July and the community embraced the project. “The goal was to interact with the community and raise enough funds to purchase our first K-9 for the sheriff’s office,” he said. “The goal has been met as to the purchase of the first K-9, but we are striving to continue to raise funds and interact with the public.”

Additional funds raised will help toward not only the second K-9 project, but also can be used for feeding and housing of the dogs. The sheriff’s office also is researching grant opportunities for feeding and housing.