Kenkel appointed board of supervisors chairman

COUNTY – Steve Kenkel has been named chairman of the Shelby County Board of Supervisors this year, and will preside over a board that is currently working diligently to prepare next year’s budget.

Kenkel is joined on the board by supervisors Charles Parkhurst and newcomer Darin Haake.

Kenkel was unanimously elected chairman while Parkhurst was unanimously elected vice-chairman of the 2019 board.

Besides tackling the budget this month, the board at its official organizational meeting earlier this month made a number of appointments and re-appointments. All deputy county officials were re-named to their positions.

Bryce Schaben was appointed as county weed commissioner. Appointed as county medical examiner was Dr. Scott Markham. A proposal by the physicians of Shelby County also was approved stating that the doctor on call will act in the medical examiner’s absence.

