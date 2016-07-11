Kenkel, Parkhurst and Gross ready to tackle the issues

COUNTY – Shelby County Supervisor Candidate Steve Kenkel said this week he was “surprised and disappointed” by a letter to the editor from former county recorder Linda Fahn that appeared in last Friday’s edition of the Harlan News-Advertiser.

Kenkel (R-Earling) is on the ballot for a second term as county supervisor, and was mentioned in the letter by Fahn, who was critical of auditor candidate Marsha Carter and issues involving communication, an employee lunch room and decorations outside of offices. Kenkel said both Fahn and Carter have been exceptional public servants, but he criticized Fahn for “taking the low road to promote another local candidate,” which is not his idea of being professional.

He called both responsible, valued employees who have been true assets for county government, and urged voters to make decisions based on a candidate’s record, how well they perform their jobs and qualities they bring to the table.

