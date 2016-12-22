Kenkel seed corn story to appear on RFD-TV
COUNTY -- On Thursday, Dec. 22, “Small Town Big Deal” TV show co-hosts Rodney Miller and Jann Carl will feature Earling’s Steve Kenkel’s efforts to preserve one of the most important historical agricultural discoveries - hybrid seed corn.
The show airs at 8:30 p.m. on RFD-TV and 20 minutes of the 30-minute program will be devoted to the corn museum and how the invention of hybrid corn revolutionized American agriculture.
