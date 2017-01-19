Kenkel takes over as Shelby County Supervisors Chairman

COUNTY – Steve Kenkel has been named chairman of the Shelby County Board of Supervisors this year, and will preside over a board that is currently working diligently to prepare next year’s budget.

Kenkel is joined on the board by supervisors Charlie Parkhurst and Roger Schmitz.

Kenkel was unanimously elected chairman while Charlie Parkhurst was unanimously elected vice-chairman of the 2017 board.

Besides tackling the budget this month, the board at its official organizational meeting earlier this month made a number of appointments and re-appointments. All deputy county officials were re-named to their positions.