Home / Home
Steve Kenkel Committee Assignments • Citizens Advisory Board for Cherokee MHI; • County’s Official Voting Delegate Southwest Iowa Regional Committee for MH/DD Redesign; • Shelby/Harrison/Monona Planning Council and 28E Mental Health Coordinator Board; • Board of Health; • Environmental Board of Health; • Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Roger Schmitz Committee Assignments • Fourth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services Board of Directors; • Juvenile Emergency Service Committee; • Solid Waste Agency Board; Emergency Management Agency Commission; • E911 Joint Service Board non voting member; • Workforce Development Region 13; • Hotel/Motel Tax Committee; • Buildings and Grounds and IT Oversight.Charlie Parkhurst Committee Assignments • Harrison/Monona/Shelby Empowerment Area; • Southwest Iowa Planning Council to the Midlands and Southwest Iowa Transit Authority Commission; • West Central Development Board; • Hungry Canyons Alliance; • Metropolitan Area Planning Association; • Loess Hills Development and Conservation Authority; • Conservation Board; • Safety/Wellness Committee.

Kenkel takes over as Shelby County Supervisors Chairman

Thu, 01/19/2017 - 12:00pm admin
Organizational meeting held; budget process begins

    COUNTY – Steve Kenkel has been named chairman of the Shelby County Board of Supervisors this year, and will preside over a board that is currently working diligently to prepare next year’s budget.
    Kenkel is joined on the board by supervisors Charlie Parkhurst and Roger Schmitz.
    Kenkel was unanimously elected chairman while Charlie Parkhurst was unanimously elected vice-chairman of the 2017 board.
    Besides tackling the budget this month, the board at its official organizational meeting earlier this month made a number of appointments and re-appointments.  All deputy county officials were re-named to their positions.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here