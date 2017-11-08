Kenkels make Iowa tradition a family “A-Fair”

REGIONAL -- Max Kenkel and his niece, Brylie, discovered something special in late July: both of them would be performing at the Iowa State Fair – on the same day – just a few hours apart.

Brylie, who turns eight today, Tuesday, August 8, earned an early birthday present by placing second in her age bracket during the Shelby County Fair in Harlan for her solo jazz dance performance. Brylie studies dance at Kitty Lee Dance Studio in Omaha, NE.

