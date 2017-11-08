Kenkels make Iowa tradition a family “A-Fair”
REGIONAL -- Max Kenkel and his niece, Brylie, discovered something special in late July: both of them would be performing at the Iowa State Fair – on the same day – just a few hours apart.
Brylie, who turns eight today, Tuesday, August 8, earned an early birthday present by placing second in her age bracket during the Shelby County Fair in Harlan for her solo jazz dance performance. Brylie studies dance at Kitty Lee Dance Studio in Omaha, NE.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95