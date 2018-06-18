Kids learn about farm safety
HARLAN -- The annual Myrtue Medical Center/Progressive Agricultural Safety Day for kids 8-13 years was held Friday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids participated in a variety of activities to learn safety techniques for topics such as animals, electrical, food, tractors, and lawn mower safety. See more photos on page 2A today.
