Pictured: Lane Larson learning how much pressure corn can have and what it would feel like if he was stuck in a grain bin by Shawn Shouse, the agricultural engineering field specialist with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Kids learn about farm safety

Mon, 06/18/2018 - 11:30am admin

    HARLAN -- The annual Myrtue Medical Center/Progressive Agricultural Safety Day for kids 8-13 years was held Friday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids participated in a variety of activities to learn safety techniques for topics such as animals, electrical, food, tractors, and lawn mower safety.  See more photos on page 2A today.
   

