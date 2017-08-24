Kiem returns home

KIRKMAN -- Angie Kiem always knew that she wanted to come back to Shelby County.

Until she was nine, Kiem lived in Kirkman. It wasn’t until 2012 that she and her husband, Doug, decided to make their move.

After finding a job that would allow him to live anywhere, Doug – who retired from the U.S. Navy – and Angie began a search for a home in Iowa. It was then that the two saw something unexpected.

“My house is for sale,” Kiem had said. “It’s been for sale for two years. It’s waiting for us.”

For the couple, it was just meant to be. In 2012, they came to Kirkman to live in Kiem’s childhood home.

