Kimballton’s Sand will be featured in short film to debut on February 19

REGIONAL -- Husker Sand, a short film by independent filmmakers Tommy Haines and Andrew Sherburne, will be shown as part of an hour-long episode of The Film Lounge.

The Film Lounge is a locally produced collection of short films selected from dozens of entries by representatives of Iowa Public Television, Produce Iowa and the Iowa Arts Council.

The film will be aired on February 19 at 10 p.m. on Iowa Public Television.