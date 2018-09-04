Kimballton author releases new novel

KIMBALLTON – A Kimballton author has released a new novel set back in the 1960s highlighting the coming of age of a young man set to be drafted into the service.

Back in the Day, a new book by Steve Heuton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc., and transports the reader to the late 1960s to experience life as it actually was back in the day. The book’s powerful descriptions of the life of Jimmy Reno are founded partially in the experiences of Heuton himself and loved ones who sacrificed for the country during Viet Nam.

Heuton is a retired plumbing, heating and electrical contractor from Kimballton who served in Viet Nam with the U.S. Army in 1970, and continues to provide his service as commander of the local Amvets Post #51. He tends to his farm and restores classic muscle cars in his spare time, and even drag races his 1968 Pontiac Firebird.

He enjoys traveling and hunting with family and friends throughout the Midwest, and he takes regular fishing trips to Canada.

The 220-page paperback book he recently released centers on Reno during the innocence of high school, where the main character meets Angela for the first time and falls in love. Reno must deal with the reality of the impending draft.