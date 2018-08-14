KING VISITS PANAMA TRANSFER
PANAMA -- U.S. Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) stopped by Panama Transfer Tuesday, Aug. 7 to meet with owners Dean Kloewer (middle) and Mark Crall (right). King learned more about the business and Panama Transfer trucking routes. King was in Shelby County only for a few hours, as he also met with local business leaders at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry building Tuesday afternoon. Officials said he may plan an official visit later this year for a town hall meeting with the public.
