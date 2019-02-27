Kingsley State Bank to merge into Midstates Bank

HARLAN - Midstates Bank, Harlan, and Kingsley State Bank, Kingsley, announced the merger of Kingsley State Bank into Midstates Bank pending regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close on May 1, 2019.

According to a news release the merger will expand Midstates Bank into a more diverse deposit and loan base of clients in Northwest Iowa.

Bank president Mike Kenealy said, “We recognized early on in our conversations that we shared many of the same core values and philosophies concerning dedication to our customers, communities and employees. The synergies of our two organizations make this a natural fit which will bring our combined resources to the benefit of our customers.

