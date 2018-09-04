DENVER, CO – Jacob Taggs says having a meal should be an experience – kind of an adventure of sorts that leaves the diner happy, full and glad they sat down with good friends at the table.

That’s how he approaches it from the other side; from his spot in the kitchen at Annette Restaurant in Aurora, CO.

As a culinary student at Johnson and Wales University in Denver and a line cook at one of the top new restaurants in the Denver area, the 2015 Harlan Community High School graduate is making a name for himself on the Colorado culinary scene.

