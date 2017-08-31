Klaassen named new MMC board member

HARLAN -- Kelli Klaassen of Harlan was appointed as a new member of the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees at the August board meeting.

Klaassen was appointed and voted in to fill the position on the board which was open following Larry Miller’s resignation. Klaassen will fill the term which expires in December 2018.

A graduate of Pomeroy-Palmer Community School, Klaassen received an associate of arts degree from Iowa Central Community College and a bachelor of science degree from Upper Iowa University.

She and her husband, Zach, have three children: Logan, a senior at HCHS, Brynn, an eighth grader; and Kobe, a third grader. The family moved to Harlan in 2005 when Zach accepted a teaching position in the Harlan Community School District.

Since 2013 she has been employed as board secretary/HR director in the Harlan Community School District. Prior to that she worked at the Shelby County State Bank and Iowa Western Community College where she worked in various departments including financial aid, admissions, advising and as the Shelby County Center Director. Klaassen also serves on the Shelby County Community Chest Board.

She says the majority of her free time is spent at her children’s athletic events but she also enjoys reading and traveling.

