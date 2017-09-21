KM-Manning celebrating homecoming this week
MANNING -- A week of spirit dates and preparation began on Monday, Sept. 18 for IKM-Manning and culminates with the pep rally, parade and big game vs. Missouri Valley on Friday, Sept. 22.
All IKM-Manning community members and alumni are invited to attend with the students to see the coronation of the homecoming king and queen. The parade, beginning at roughly 2:30 p.m. or approximately 30 minutes after the pep rally on Friday, will organize in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church parking lot.
