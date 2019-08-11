Knights of Pythias hopes to form Harlan lodge

HARLAN – The Knights of Pythias plans to start new lodge in Harlan, it was announced this week, with invitations for Harlan area residents to join.

The Grand Lodge of Iowa, Knights of Pythias will be holding a membership drive at the Pizza Ranch on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 6-8 p.m. for the purpose of starting a new lodge in Harlan. This is in connection with the upcoming celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Iowa Grand Lodge Convention.

Lodge representation Mike Carr said The Knights of Pythias is an American fraternal order that was founded February 19, 1864.