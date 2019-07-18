Knudsen, Obrecht inducted into fair hall of fame
HARLAN -- Judy Obrecht and Lorie Knudsen were inducted into the Shelby County Fair Hall of Fame during ceremonies held Thursday evening, July 11 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.
Both were honored for their years of volunteer service to the fair.
