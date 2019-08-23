Knudson: A generation of 4-Hers

IRWIN -- 4-H has been a staple for many families in the Shelby County area. The organization has provided many families with the opportunity to work on projects, present livestock and learn many social skills which will help later in life.

No one knows this more than Larry Knudson, whose family has had four generations worth of 4-Hers dating back to his mother. “My whole family was involved in 4-H,” Knudson said. “It goes way back to my mother in the 1920s. I came along through the program, then my kids and now theirs are going through it as well.”

