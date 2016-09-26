Kohorst appointed Harlan mayor

HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has appointed Kate Kohorst as mayor to fill out the unexpired term of Gene Gettys, Jr., who resigned earlier this month after being named city administrator.

Kohorst, a Harlan attorney and former member of the city council and Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees, was one of two candidates expressing interest in the position, the other being Richard Jones, retired funeral home director at Pauley Jones Funeral Home. Kohorst will serve the remainder of Gettys’ term through 2017. An official election will be held in November, 2017 for a new term of office.