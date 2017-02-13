Kolbe garners Heritage Award at INA convention

DES MOINES - Thirty-two year Harlan Newspapers employee Mike Kolbe was named at the Iowa Newspaper Association’s (INA) annual award banquet as a Heritage Award recipient. The award was created in 1985 and has honored 80 members of the media for their gifts to the Association.

“Kolbe epitomizes community journalism as the marketing manager for the Harlan Newspapers,” co-publisher Alan Mores said. “His feet are on the street every day, but his real joy is giving back to his community and the industry. Locally for his efforts, one of his many previous honors was being named by his community as its Citizen of the Year.”

The Iowa State grad has served on eight INA committees, won numerous INA advertising awards and his civic involvement exemplifies his spirit of volunteerism.

Kolbe has served on 24 local committees and fund drives, acting as president of many. He currently serves on the Harlan City Council, the city’s Blue Zone Initiative and recently stepped down from the regional SW Iowa Planning Council where he served as the group’s president. He also spearheaded the city’s Dream Playground project and remains an active member of the Shelby County Trails Committee.

Mike and his wife, Tammy, have three children, Scott, Cedar Rapids; Austin and his wife, Katelyn, Bristow, VA and Lisa, Ames.

Past Heritage Award recipients include Harlanites Terry Holdren, Steve and Alan Mores and the late Leo and Irene Mores.