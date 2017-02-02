Konz named new Myrtue Medical Center trustee
HARLAN -- Leona (Salvo) Konz of Shelby was administered the oath of office as the newest member of the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees on Tuesday at the January board meeting.
Konz was appointed and voted in to fill the position on the board when Cheryl Chipman chose not to seek election following 17 years of service as a trustee.
