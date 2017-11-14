Kroger, Rudolph elected to Harlan City Council

COUNTY – Incumbent Sharon Kroger won re-election to the at-large seat and newcomer Jeanna Rudolph won the race for the open ward 3 seat in the only two contested races for office in Harlan Tuesday.

Unofficial vote totals show Kroger defeated challenger Phillip B. Perkins 200-157 in votes, while Rudolph defeated fellow newcomer Larry J. Trickel 70-48 in votes.

All vote totals become official after next Monday when any outstanding absentee ballots are received in the auditor’s office and then after the vote is canvassed by the Shelby County Board of Supervisors next week.

Other winners in Harlan included Mike Kolbe, who ran unopposed for mayor receiving 303 votes, and Jay Christensen, who was unopposed for council ward 1 receiving 59 votes.

