Larsen, Bendorf vie for HCS Board of Education
HARLAN – The only contested race for Harlan Community School Board in Tuesday’s election is for District 5, where incumbent Joni Larsen is being challenged by Allyson Bendorf.
Board members Seth Piro (District 3), Monte Schechinger (District 7) and Tarah Devlin-Lawler (District 6) are unopposed for re-election to their board seats.
