Larsen defeats challenger Bendorf for District 5 seat
HARLAN -- Incumbent Harlan Community Schools Board of Education member Joni Larsen handily defeated a challenge from Allyson Bendorf for the District 5 board seat in Tuesday’s election.
Larsen earned 62.15 percent of the vote tallying 716 votes to Bendorf’s 435 votes, or 37.76 percent.
The election featured an incumbent in Larsen who has served this past year on the board through one of the most difficult times in decades that included nearly six months of board investigations that culminated with an eventual resignation agreement with the previous superintendent of schools.
