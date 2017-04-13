Larson named one of 100 Great Iowa Nurses
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center’s Oncology nurse, Deb Larson RN, of Harlan, was selected as one of “The 100 Great Iowa Nurses”.
Nurses selected for this honor represent many sectors of health care, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and school and office nurses. These nurses are selected based on their concern for humanity, their contribution to the community and to the nursing profession, their leadership, and mentoring.
According to the nomination form, Deb’s expertise and relationship with the patients, co-workers and management staff, were acclaimed and praised.
