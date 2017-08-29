Last chance to visit the Hybrid Corn Pioneers Museum in Earling

EARLING – Steve Kenkel will be closing a chapter on his museum near Earling as he hosts his last bi-annual expo on his farm.

Kenkel said it has been a great run, but the expo has outgrown him, and hopes are to find another location in Shelby County to continue the event in the future.

“I’m working with a group of leaders in the county to get a different venue as a permanent location for the collection,” Kenkel said. “Hopefully we’ll know if that’s going to happen within the next year.”

The Hybrid Corn Pioneers Museum, 2040 Ironwood Road, gives you a step back in time to see how early corn producers started their trade. It is the only museum of its type in the U.S. and is hosting its fifth bi-annual expo on Sat., August 26 and Sunday, August 27 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The museum has rare wooden corn planters, corn shellers, all types of corn related machinery and items from the 1840s to the 1950s. Learn more at hybridcorncollector.com.

Hundreds of cloth seed corn sacks and signs line the walls and rafters of the large museum. You’ll see an 1860’s wooden 2-row corn planter built by the inventor of the corn planter and the earliest known cylinder corn sheller from 1848. See why Shelby Co. was the Corn Capital of Iowa from the 1920s to the 1960s.

