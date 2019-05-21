Last elementary track meet for Vande Berg

HARLAN -- Friday, May 10 marked the last elementary track meet coordinated by long-time elementary physical education instructor Mark Vande Berg, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Each year the elementary track meet is a highlight for upper elementary students, who finally get a chance to hit the track.

Vande Berg helped with the track meet for 11 years as a 4th grade teacher, then took over as a physical education teacher and coordinated the event for 18 years. In total he has worked with well over 1,000 students for this meet, with more than 300 students participating every year.

