Law enforcement checking window tint during annual sTEP program
HARLAN -- The Harlan Police Department will be partnering with the Iowa State Patrol and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for a special traffic enforcement project along with their regular Special Traffic Enforcement Program May 20 through June 2.
The project will be focused around vehicle’s equipped with dark window tint. Officials said dark windows cause drivers many problems when it comes to visibility especially when operating during low light conditions.
It can be dangerous for law enforcement and first responders who cannot see into the vehicle during criminal cases or identifying victims and injuries during vehicle accident situations. Officers will also be on the lookout for seat belts, excessive speed, impaired driving, distracted driving, and other traffic violations.
Dark window tint can be easily removed several different ways. If you are uncomfortable removing the tint yourself or are unable, you can contact your auto body shop and see if they offer that service, officials said.
