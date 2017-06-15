Le Mars man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

COUNTY -- An 18-year-old Le Mars man has been charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor - cause to engage in act, following an investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Scott Draayer, 1875 4th Ave. SE, also has been charged in Shelby County District Court with purchase/possess depiction of a minor in sex act first offense.

A complaint filed in district court alleges that Draayer knowingly permitted a minor victim to engage in a prohibited sex act, knowing the act was filmed and photographed. In addition, Draayer also is accused of possessing a digital copy of a minor engaged in a prohibited sex act.

The complaint says Draayer showed law enforcement the digital copy, and also admitted to filming and taking the pictures of the minor engaged in a sex act.

